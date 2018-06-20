Former Trump campaign manager on girl with Down syndrome: 'Wah wah'
Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, is seen speaking at the City Club of Cleveland, in Cleveland on Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo / Dake Kang, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 4:08AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 20, 2018 10:49AM EDT
WASHINGTON - A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."
Corey Lewandowski appeared Tuesday on Fox News Channel to discuss U.S. President Trump's hard-line immigration policy, which has led to the practice of taking migrant children from parents charged with entering the country illegally.
Lots of Fake News today. I mocked a liberal who attempted to politicize children as opposed to discussing the real issue which is fixing a broken immigration system. It’s offenseive that the MSM doesn’t want to talk about the fact these policies were started under Obama.— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) June 20, 2018
Earlier Tuesday, a Mexican official said one of those children was a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome.
When another Fox panelist mentioned that story, Lewandowski responded with "Wah wah."
Despite being fired from the Trump campaign in 2016, Lewandowski appears to have regained the president's approval. During an April rally in Michigan, Trump called Lewandowski on stage and praised him for not being a "pushover" or a "patsy."
