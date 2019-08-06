Florida man pulled gun on late-arriving furniture delivery team: authorities
Mitchell Helton is facing assault charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a furniture delivery crew that was late to arrive. (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 1:36PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. -- Authorities say a 55-year-old Florida man pulled a gun on a late-arriving furniture delivery team, saying he's "shot people for less."
Manatee County Sheriff's investigators say Mitchell Helton is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested Aug. 3 after the delivery team called the sheriff's office.
The Bradenton Herald reports the delivery men called Helton to let him know they were on their way. When they arrived at his home, they say Helton was upset because it took them so long to arrive.
As they unloaded the furniture, deputies say Helton pointed a gun at them. The men tried to deescalate the situation and told him how to file a complaint.
An arrest report says Helton couldn't explain why he confronted the men with a gun.
