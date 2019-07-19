Five guys arrested at Florida Five Guys restaurant after fist fight
Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 4:17PM EDT
A lunchtime brawl at a Florida burger restaurant has resulted in an ironic arrest record.
Police in Stuart, Fla. say five guys were arrested at a Five Guys restaurant after a fist fight broke out in the fast food chain Wednesday.
In a cryptic Facebook post, the Stuart Police Department said three juvenile males and two adult males were charged with affray and processed at a local jail.
“Early afternoon, Stuart Police received a report of a fist fight taking place inside of Five Guys Burgers and Fries,” read the Facebook post.
“Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest.”
Under Florida law, affray is a misdemeanor charge resulting from two or more people disturbing the peace in a public place.
Police say the cause of the fight is unknown.
