First lady to announce initiatives on children's well-being
Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 2:34PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The White House says Melania Trump will announce her initiatives as first lady on Monday.
The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the focus will be on the overall well-being of children, which Mrs. Trump has spoken about since becoming first lady.
Grisham adds that the first lady will concentrate her initiative on the range of issues children face as they grow up and will not tailor it to a single topic.
Mrs. Trump has a 12-year-old son, Barron, and has expressed her interest in children through numerous visits to hospitals and schools. She recently turned the Blue Room at the White House into a mock classroom and invited middle school students to share their hopes and dreams with her.
Monday's announcement is set for the Rose Garden.
