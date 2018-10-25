Ethiopia elects 1st female president; 'sets the standard'
In this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis walks next to then Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) Sahle-Work Zewde, right, upon his arrival there in Nairobi, Kenya. Ethiopian lawmakers unanimously elected the seasoned diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde as the country's first female president, a largely ceremonial post, on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Simon Maina/Pool via AP, File)
Elias Meseret, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:28AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 25, 2018 6:41AM EDT
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Ethiopian lawmakers on Thursday unanimously elected the country's first female president, days after approving one of the world's few "gender-balanced" Cabinets.
Seasoned diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde succeeds Mulatu Teshome in the largely ceremonial post.
"In a patriarchal society such as ours, the appointment of a female head of state not only sets the standard for the future but also normalizes women as decision-makers in public life," the chief of staff for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a Twitter post.
Sahle-Work called Ethiopia's recent transfer of power to the reformist prime minister "exemplary" and said she will focus on bringing together all sides to achieve peace in a country with multiple ethnic-based conflicts in recent months.
Ethiopian lawmakers last week approved a new Cabinet with a record 50 per cent female ministers, including the country's first woman defence minister.
The moves are the latest in sweeping political and economic reforms in Africa's second most populous country since Abiy took office in April following months of nationwide anti-government protests demanding wider freedoms.
Sahle-Work has served within various United Nations organs and was the first director-general of the UN office in Nairobi.
Until recently she was the UN secretary-general's special representative to the African Union.
In a historic move, the two Houses has elected Ambassador Shalework Zewde as the next President of #Ethiopia. She is the first female head of state in modern Ethiopia. A career diplomat & senior official at the UN, she brings the right competence & experience to the office. (1)— Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) October 25, 2018
