Duterte moves to forcibly send garbage back to Canada
Filipino environmental activists wear a mock container vans filled with garbage to symbolize the 50 containers of waste that were shipped from Canada to the Philippines two years ago, as they hold a protest outside the Canadian embassy at the financial district of Makati, south of Manila, Philippines on Thursday, May 7, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Aaron Favila
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 6:57AM EDT
MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine president's spokesman says the exasperated leader has moved to have truckloads of garbage that Filipino officials say were illegally shipped to the Philippines years ago be forcibly shipped back to Canada.
President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, Salvador Panelo, held a news conference Wednesday to announce that Duterte has ordered officials to look for a private shipping company to transport the garbage to Canadian territory in an escalation of his increasingly adversarial stance.
The Philippines recalled its ambassador and consuls in Canada last week over Ottawa's failure to comply with a May 15 deadline to take back the garbage.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada has been working hard with Philippine officials and hopes to strike a resolution shortly but did not specify a time frame.
