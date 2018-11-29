Drunk Japan Airlines pilot sentenced to 10 months
In this undated photo issued Thursday Nov. 29, 2018, by London's Metropolitan Police, showing Japanese pilot Katsutoshi Jitsukawa who has been jailed for 10 months after failing a breath test just 50 minutes before the Japan Airlines (JAL) flight to Tokyo from London. (London Metropolitan Police via AP)
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 1:27PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 1:32PM EST
LONDON -- A Japan Airlines pilot who reported for a London-to-Tokyo flight almost 10 times over the alcohol limit has been sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Katsutoshi Jitsukawa was arrested Oct. 28 after the driver of a Heathrow Airport crew bus smelled alcohol and reported it to security officials.
Tests found the 42-year-old first officer had 189 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system, almost 10 times the 20 milligrams limit for a pilot. The limit for drivers in Britain is 80 milligrams.
Judge Phillip Matthews said Jitsukawa had put passengers at risk and the consequences could have been "catastrophic."
Passing sentence Thursday at London's Isleworth Crown Court, the judge said "the prospect of you taking over control of that aircraft is too appalling to contemplate."
