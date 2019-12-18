HONG KONG -- The violent crash of a double-decker bus in Hong Kong killed six people and injured more than 30 others on Wednesday, police said.

The crash in the New Territories of Hong Kong that border mainland China tore away much of the left side of the bus and ripped a jagged hole in its roof.

Police said three women and three men died. Fire services initially said four people were killed.

Police said the bus was travelling on a highway from the town of Fanling.