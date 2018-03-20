

CTVNews.ca Staff





Guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will toast the happy couple with a lemon elderflower cake created by celebrated pastry chef Claire Ptak.

Kensington Palace announced Tuesday that the couple has chosen Ptak, the owner of London-based Violet Bakery, to create the cake for their wedding.

Harry and Meghan have chosen lemon and elderflower for their wedding confection “to incorporate the bright flavours of spring,” the palace explained. Their cake will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

“They are very much looking forward to sharing this cake with their wedding guests on May 19,” the statement reads.

Ptak was raised in California and appears to be friendly with Markle: she interviewed Ptak for her former lifestyle website TheTig.com.

The palace says Ptak has long focused on using seasonal ingredients in her recipes and her website says all her cakes are baked with organic flour, milk and eggs.

Ptak says Prince Harry and Markle share many of her views on food.

"I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake,” Ptak said in a statement.

“Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of."

Prince Harry and Markle are due to marry on May 19.