

The Associated Press





CAMELIAN BAY, Calif. - A bear that managed to break into a car needed help from a sheriff's deputy to get out.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office in California says it happened near Lake Tahoe. The bruin had damaged the Subaru Outback so badly that the doors would not unlock.

Video shows a deputy was brave enough to break a window so the bear could jump out and run back to the forest.