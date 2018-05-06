Death toll from Pakistan mining explosions climbs to 23
Pakistani volunteers and mine workers shift to their injured colleague on a stretcher upon arrival at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 8:39AM EDT
QUETTA, Pakistan -- Pakistani officials say the death toll from methane gas explosions in two coal mines has climbed to 23.
Mine inspector Iftikhar Ahmed said Sunday that five more bodies have been recovered from one of the mines, bringing the death toll from the blast the day before to 16. Another seven people died in a separate blast Saturday, which also wounded two people. Ahmed says rescue operations have been completed at both sites.
The mines are located near the southwestern city of Quetta, an area where such accidents are common because of poor enforcement of safety regulations. The explosions were not linked.