TORONTO -- A driver in California captured what travelling through a massive wildfire looks like, with dashcam footage showing hundreds of small fires and a thick cloud of smoke engulfing a highway.

The footage, taken by California resident Tyler Day, shows the Hennessey Fire, just one of 560 fires now raging after lightning strikes ignited the flames on Tuesday, according to the governor of California.

The Hennessey Fire has burned 105,000 acres, destroyed two outbuildings and one structure.

Day’s video captures a dark sky illuminated with thousands of small sparks, almost resembling city lights. The road becomes increasingly difficult to see over a massive cloud of smoke. As the vehicle makes its way slowly through the blaze, trees can be seen covered in flames and strong winds billow sparks of fire.

The fires have so far claimed the lives of five people, and have displaced thousands of others. Evacuation orders were ordered for two counties in northern California.

As of Friday, the Hennessey Fire is at zero per cent containment according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.