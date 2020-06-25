TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's Department of Corrections says it has filed removal proceedings against an officer seen in a video with people mocking George Floyd's death as protesters passed by.

The video from early June shows several men in a yard yelling at protesters who are in the street. One man is seen kneeling on the neck of another man who's lying on the ground.

One of the counter-protesters was identified as a corrections officer and suspended after the incident.

On Thursday the DOC said it has begun removal proceedings. The union representing corrections officers identified the man as Joseph DeMarco and said it had suspended him from the union.