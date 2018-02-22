Comedian Michelle Wolf headlining White House correspondents' dinner
The White House in Washington, D.C. is seen in this undated file image.
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 4:43PM EST
WASHINGTON - The White House Correspondents' Association says comedian Michelle Wolf will entertain at its annual dinner in April.
Wolf is known from her work as a contributor on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah." She recently premiered an hour-long HBO special, "Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady," and she's set to star in a new weekly comedy show on Netflix later this year.
The dinner attracts journalists, politicians and celebrities. The president traditionally attends.
President Donald Trump boycotted last year's dinner. The White House hasn't said whether he'll attend this year's event on April 28.
The White House Correspondents' Association was founded in 1914 to represent the White House press corps. Dinner proceeds support scholarships for aspiring journalists, along with awards recognizing excellence in news coverage of the White House.
This is true news. https://t.co/CCQkciq5bl— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) February 22, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Egyptian policemen catch child falling off 3rd floor
- Parents: 101 Nigerian girls missing after Boko Haram attack
- New charges brought against ex-Trump campaign associates
- Comedian Michelle Wolf headlining White House correspondents' dinner
- U.S. trolley driver accused of paying masked man to attack him for alleged fraud scheme