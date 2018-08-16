Colorado man arrested after pregnant wife, 2 children vanish
This photo combo of images provided by The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shows, from left, Bella Watts, Celeste Watts and Shanann Watts. (The Colorado Bureau of Investigation via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:38AM EDT
FREDERICK, Colo. -- Authorities say a Colorado man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his pregnant wife and their two young children.
Police in the town of Frederick said Chris Watts was taken into custody Wednesday. His 34-year-old wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were reported missing Monday.
The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.
Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family's safe return.
Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann or her daughters.
Police say they plan to release more information at a morning news conference.
Minutes ago, neighbors just created a memorial for Shannan Watts and her two little girls, who’ve been missing since Monday. Two independent sources conform Chris Watts, husband and father, has confessed to killing them. pic.twitter.com/l5SeiF7N40— Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) August 16, 2018
Breaking: Chris Watts has confessed to killing his pregnant wife Shannan and two kids, says Shennan Watts’ brother and a person familiar with the search. pic.twitter.com/I8N5JuAS5X— Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) August 16, 2018
Right now - truck with evidence markers being towed outside of missing mom’s home in @TownofFrederick pic.twitter.com/1FQK7ikCyS— Matt Mauro (@mattmauronews) August 16, 2018
