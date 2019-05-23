Canadian arrested by U.S. Border Patrol over alleged human smuggling attempt
The United States side, foreground, of Niagara Falls is viewed in Niagara Falls, N.Y. on June 14, 2001. (AP / David Duprey)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 5:59PM EDT
U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a Canadian citizen and two other people over an alleged attempted human smuggling in Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Agents responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area, observing a Canadian vessel drop off two individuals at a dock.
The pair were detained as they attempted to enter a vehicle waiting for them, and the driver of the vehicle, a Canadian, was arrested.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the smuggled individuals is a citizen of the Dominican Republic, while the other is a citizen of Mexico.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 'American Taliban' Lindh freed after 17 years in prison
- Modi surges to victory in India on Hindu-first platform
- Canadian arrested by U.S. Border Patrol over alleged human smuggling attempt
- Pelosi questions Trump's fitness to stay in office; he calls her 'crazy'
- Philippines dismisses Canada's plan to bring garbage back by end of June