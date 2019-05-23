

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a Canadian citizen and two other people over an alleged attempted human smuggling in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Agents responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area, observing a Canadian vessel drop off two individuals at a dock.

The pair were detained as they attempted to enter a vehicle waiting for them, and the driver of the vehicle, a Canadian, was arrested.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the smuggled individuals is a citizen of the Dominican Republic, while the other is a citizen of Mexico.