At least 20 killed in Chile bus crash
Published Monday, December 2, 2019 11:49AM EST
The Taltal region of northern Chile is seen in the Google Maps image. (Source: Google Maps)
SANTIAGO, CHILE -- Authorities say a bus has fallen down a ravine in northern Chile, killing at least 20 people.
The bus ran off a winding road Sunday night in the Taltal region and rescuers were still trying to retrieve victims on Monday. Official investigator Ricardo Castro says 21 people are injured.
The bus fell about 20 to 30 metres.
Castro says it's not yet clear what caused the accident.