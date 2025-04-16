ADVERTISEMENT

World

Xi says China will stand with Southeast Asian countries in face of economic shocks

By The Associated Press

Published

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shake hand after witnessing Exchange of Agreement session between the two countries at the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday April 16, 2025. (Fazry Ismail/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.