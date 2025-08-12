ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. announces sanctions against armed group and companies profiting from conflict minerals in Congo

By The Associated Press

Published

Miners work at the D4 Gakombe coltan mining quarry in Rubaya, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday, May 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.