ADVERTISEMENT

World

The FBI is disbanding one of its Washington-based public corruption squadsL: AP sources

By The Associated Press

Published

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies before a Senate Committee on Appropriations and Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2026 for the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.