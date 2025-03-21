ADVERTISEMENT

World

London's Heathrow Airport closed for the day after a substation fire, disrupting travel

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by London Fire Brigade shows a fire at the North Hyde electrical substation, which caught fire Thursday night and led to a closure of Heathrow Airport in London, Friday, March 21, 2025. (London Fire Brigade via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.