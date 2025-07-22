ADVERTISEMENT

World

Billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times says he will take the newspaper public in the coming year

By The Associated Press

Published

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong arrives in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Jan. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.