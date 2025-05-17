World

3 alleged Iranian spies face charges in London on plan to target journalists

By The Associated Press

Published

A sign outside New Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the London Metropolitan Police, in London, on March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.