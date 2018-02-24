Snacks for students, stationary and smaller class sizes are among the requests of American teachers as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to insist guns in the classroom are the answer to school shootings.

Last week, in the wake of the deadly attack at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that saw a gunman kill 17 people, Trump renewed his call to allow more guns in schools. Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Trumped vowed to get rid of gun-free zones at schools – a protection established in the 1990s by a federal law.

“If a potential ‘sicko shooter’ knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets on Thursday.

On Saturday, he suggested “armed educators” should receive a yearly bonus in exchange for undergoing firearms training.

The teacher-driven hashtag #ArmMeWith emerged in response, with educators naming more peaceful resources they would like to see in the classroom. School supplies, smaller class sizes, better compensation, and stricter gun control are among the most popular requests.

“#ArmMeWith Snacks to feed my hungry students who can't focus. #ArmMeWith A curriculum that focuses on student passions rather than raising test scores. #ArmMeWith a comprehensive school counseling program. DO NOT #ArmMeWith a gun. I teach to raise up the future, not to bury it,” wrote Twitter user Noelle Clark on Thursday. According to her biography, she is a teacher from Wyoming.

Clark’s message had been liked over 31,000 times and retweeted over 13,000 users on Saturday.

Trump has said designating schools as “gun-free zones” puts students in “far more danger.” Stronger background checks, progress on mental health, and a ban on devices like the rapid-fire bump stock are among Trump’s other suggestions.

The #ArmMeWith campaign comes as those in favour of U.S. gun control policy reforms begin to see signs of success through online activism.

A number of major corporations, including Delta Air Lines and First National Bank of Omaha, recently cut ties to the powerful National Rifle Association lobby group. The Twitter hashtag #BoycottNRA recently trended on the social media platform.

