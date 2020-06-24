Advertisement
CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
Appeals court orders judge to dismiss case against Michael Flynn
Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 10:21AM EDT
FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington, following a status hearing. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, a surprise conclusion in a long-running political fight.
This story is breaking and will be updated.