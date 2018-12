The Associated Press





A look at where the investigations related to President Donald Trump stand and what may lie ahead for him:

WHAT'S THIS ALL ABOUT?

Trump is facing criminal investigations in Washington and New York.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether the Trump campaign co-ordinated with Russia and whether the president obstructed the investigation. Trump also plays a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime. They say Trump directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign.

------

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW TODAY?

A judge abruptly postponed the sentencing Tuesday for President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said he could not hide his disgust for Flynn's crime of lying to the FBI and warned that he could send the retired Army lieutenant general to prison.

It was an unexpected development since prosecutors have recommended against prison time, citing his co-operation in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Defence lawyers requested the delay after Sullivan lambasted Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts. He became known during the Trump campaign for leading chants of "Lock her up" during Trump rallies, referring to Trump's rival Hillary Clinton.

------

SO ... DID THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN COLLUDE WITH RUSSIA?

There is no smoking gun when it comes to the question of Russia collusion. But the evidence so far shows a broad range of Trump associates had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period, and that several lied about the communication.

There is also evidence that some people in Trump's orbit were discussing a possible email dump from WikiLeaks before it occurred. American intelligence agencies and Mueller have said Russia was the source of hacked material released by WikiLeaks during the campaign that was damaging to Clinton's presidential effort.

------

OTHER QUESTIONS TO CONSIDER:

--WHAT ABOUT OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE? That is another unresolved question that Mueller is pursuing. Investigators have examined key episodes such as Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey and his fury over the recusal from the investigation of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

--WHAT DOES TRUMP HAVE TO SAY ABOUT ALL THIS? Trump has repeatedly slammed the Mueller investigation as a "witch hunt" and insisted there was "NO COLLUSION" with Russia. He also says his now-former lawyer, Cohen, lied to get a lighter sentence in New York.