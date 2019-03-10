A list of the 35 nationalities killed in Ethiopia plane crash
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 11:16AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 10, 2019 11:17AM EDT
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Citizens from 35 countries were killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi on Sunday morning. Here is the latest list of nationalities as released by the airline. It accounts for the nationalities of 150 of the 157 people believed to have been on board.
Kenya: 32
Canada: 18
Ethiopia: 9
China: 8
Italy: 8
United States: 8
France: 7
UK: 7
Egypt: 6
Germany: 5
India: 4
Slovakia: 4
Austria: 3
Russia: 3
Sweden: 3
Spain: 2
Israel: 2
Morocco: 2
Poland: 2
Belgium: 1
Djibouti: 1
Indonesia: 1
Ireland: 1
Mozambique: 1
Norway: 1
Rwanda: 1
Saudi Arabia: 1
Sudan: 1
Somalia: 1
Serbia: 1
Togo: 1
Uganda: 1
Yemen: 1
Nepal: 1
Nigeria: 1
U.N. passport: 1
