7-year-old driver, younger brother die in wreck after taking keys of family vehicle
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 7:13PM EDT
Two young children died in a car accident Friday evening after they took keys to the family vehicle and began driving it. (@sheriffforte/Twitter)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO. -- Two young children died in a car accident Friday evening after they took keys to the family vehicle and began driving it.
A spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol said a 6-year-old and 7-year-old took the vehicle and started driving it around the property, but then continued onto E. Blue Mills Road and N. Miller Drive.
According to the crash report, the 7-year-old driver traveled at a high rate of speed and lost control. The car traveled off the roadway and struck the ground, becoming airborne.
The car then struck a guardrail, struck the ground again becoming airborne for the second time. The car struck a guywire, began overturning, struck a tree, and came to a rest off the road on it’s top where it then caught fire.
The wreck happened just after 4 p.m.
Authorities said neither child was wearing a seat belt.