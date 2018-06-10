7 arrested protesting jail term for man who used flamethrower at Charlottesville protest
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, counter demonstrator Corey Long points a lighted aerosol spray towards against a white nationalist demonstrator at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:14PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Seven people protesting a jail sentence for a black man using an improvised flamethrower during violent white nationalist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year have been arrested.
On Friday, a judge ordered a 20-day jail sentence for Corey Long, who said he used the makeshift flamethrower to protect himself.
The Daily Progress reports that a few dozen people protested the sentence late Friday night in downtown Charlottesville, chanting "Corey Long did nothing wrong." Police arrested seven protesters and charged them with "pedestrian stepping into street with poor visibility," a misdemeanour.
One of those charged was Star Peterson, who is in a wheelchair after suffering injuries when she was run over in the car attack that killed Heather Heyer during the Aug. 12 rally and counter protests.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump, Kim converge on Singapore ahead of high-stakes summit
- Body language: Photo of Merkel, Trump captures G7 tensions
- 7 arrested protesting jail term for man who used flamethrower at Charlottesville protest
- Cuba releases details of incident involving U.S. official
- Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later