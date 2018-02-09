5.8 magnitude quake rattles west coast of Mexico, no damages
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 10:39AM EST
MEXICO CITY -- A 5.8 magnitude quake has rattled Mexico's western Pacific coast, but there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at about 8:05 a.m. Central Standard Time (14:05 GMT) Friday. It was centred about 19 miles (30 kilometres) off the coast near the border between the states of Jalisco and Colima.
The Jalisco state civil defence office said initial inspections said there were no reports of injuries or damages attributable to the quake.
