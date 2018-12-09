2 shot after party in Atlanta hotel connected to CNN headquarters
Security guards walk past the entrance to CNN headquarters, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 9:11PM EST
ATLANTA - Authorities say a "highly intoxicated" man shot two people inside a downtown Atlanta hotel that is connected to CNN's headquarters.
Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the victims had been trying to help 31-year-old Sedarius Dennis back to his room after a party when Dennis shot them early Sunday.
The shooting occurred on the 28th floor of the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. Authorities say a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were hospitalized and are in stable condition.
Police say Dennis was captured by CNN security personnel in a nearby parking deck. He is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could comment.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- UN sends aid to hundreds of thousands in war-torn Syria
- Rejecting Brexit deal would leave U.K. in 'uncharted waters': May
- 2 shot after party in Atlanta hotel connected to CNN headquarters
- Russia is world's second largest arms maker after U.S., think-tank says
- New Zealand police find body they believe is British tourist