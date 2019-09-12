11-year-old girl charged for allegedly handing out THC gummies at school
Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at Cannalysis, a cannabis testing laboratory, in Santa Ana, Calif. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP / Chris Carlson)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 1:43PM EDT
COVINGTON, La. - A 30-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of making THC-laced gummy candies, and her 11-year-old daughter is accused of giving them to classmates at school.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that a deputy assigned to the school learned about the gummies after another child ate one and had to go to a hospital.
The woman was arrested Tuesday on five charges including making controlled substances and cruelty to juveniles. Her daughter was arrested on a distribution charge. Investigators say she knew the gummies contained the marijuana ingredient that makes people high.
Officials say detectives found a variety of THC edibles and products at the house.
The sheriff's office says the girl is in a family member's custody.
Officials say there may be additional charges.
