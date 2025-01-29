Advocates want more action after Chatham-Kent, Ont. puppy mill conviction

Members of the Humane Society of the United States and the Humane Society of Charlotte assisted Rutherford County, N.C. Sheriff's Office during the 20th puppy mill bust in three years in the state of North Carolina Thursday, June 12, 2014 at an undisclosed location in Rutherford County, N.C. North Carolina legislators have the opportunity to add regulations for commercial dog breeders into the budget during today's House legislative session. These animals will receive much needed medical and rehabilitation from the Humane Society of Charlotte and other HSUS placement partners. (Jason E. Miczek/AP Images for The Humane Society of the United States)

