WATCH: See inside a smuggling tunnel under the U.S.-Mexico border
Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022 2:40PM EDT
U.S. law enforcement officials have discovered a smuggling tunnel that stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to San Diego, California.
In the video above, the passage, located some 18 metres underground, has reinforced walls, a rail and ventilation system, and electricity.
U.S. authorities said they found the 530-metre path during a federal drug investigation, which led to charges against six people.
