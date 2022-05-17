U.S. law enforcement officials have discovered a smuggling tunnel that stretches from Tijuana, Mexico, to San Diego, California.

In the video above, the passage, located some 18 metres underground, has reinforced walls, a rail and ventilation system, and electricity.

U.S. authorities said they found the 530-metre path during a federal drug investigation, which led to charges against six people.

