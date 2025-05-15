ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Stolen semi-truck driven into Fraser River after police chase

By The Canadian Press

Published

Mounties say a man got out of the submerged truck and was arrested.
Mounties say a man got out of the submerged truck and was arrested.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.