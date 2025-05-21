ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Durham Regional Transit driver accused of impaired driving while in transit vehicle

By Laura Sebben

Published

An undated image of a Durham Region Transit On Demand vehicle. (Durham Region Transit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.