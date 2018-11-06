

CTVNews.ca Staff





A video showing members of the Ottawa Senators hockey team criticizing one of their coaches has prompted an apology from several players.

The video was apparently recorded by an Uber driver in Phoenix during the Senators’ visit to Arizona in late October, in which they lost 5-1 to the Coyotes

Players in the video include Matt Duchene, Chris Wideman, Thomas Chabot and Colin White, among others. They can be heard mocking the systems of assistant coach Martin Raymond.

At one point, Duchene says he hasn’t paid attention in any of Raymond’s meetings for three weeks.

“We don’t change anything ever, so why do we even have a meeting?” he says.

The players released a statement Monday night apologizing for their comments.

“We’re passionate about our team, and focusing on growing together,” the statement reads.

“This is an important learning experience, and we will do better.”

Senators head coach Guy Boucher also issued a statement, saying the team has “every confidence in Marty Raymond’s coaching.”

An Uber spokesperson said the video was a “clear violation” of the organization’s guidelines for drivers. The spokesperson said Uber helped “get this video removed” but did not say what sort of discipline the driver might face.

In Arizona, as in Canada, recording a conversation is legal as long as at least one person involved in the conversation is aware it is being recorded.

With files from The Canadian Press