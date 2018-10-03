

The Canadian Press





Trampolinist Jeremy Chartier will be Canada's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony for the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 17-year-old from Montreal will lead a team of 72 Canadian athletes (ages 15-18) into the Buenos Aires Obelisk on Saturday.

Chartier won world age group titles in 2015 and 2017. In 2018, he captured gold medals at the Canadian junior championships and junior Pan American championships.

"It is a great honour to carry my beloved country's flag into this Olympic competition," Chartier said. "Some stress and responsibility come with this gift, but it is with a big smile that I will walk with my companions on Oct. 6, honoured to be behind my flag and proud of our great nation."

Chartier is the second trampolinist in a row to lead Canada into a Summer Games competition, following two-time Olympic champion Rosie MacLennan at Rio 2016.

"Jeremy is an incredible young man who at just 17 years old has demonstrated what it truly means to be Olympic both in competition and in the community," Canada chef de mission Bruny Surin said. "His passion to promote fair play and equality in sport has turned him into a young role model for the next generation of Canadian athletes, all of which reflects what the Youth Olympic Games stands for."

Canada's Youth Olympic Games flag-bearer is selected by a Canadian Olympic Committee selection group composed of two representatives from the COC Athletes' Commission, the chef de mission and the COC executive director, games and international relations, who is a non-voting member.

The Youth Olympic Games, featuring 206 countries, run until Oct. 18.