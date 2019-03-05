

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Kitchener’s Randy Steinman





With nearly a century’s worth of activity on its ice, a rink in Cambridge, Ont., is laying claim to the title of “world’s oldest continually operating arena.”

The Galt Arena Gardens opened for play in 1922 and served as the home building for the Detroit Red Wings’ farm team, the Galt Red Wings, for three seasons beginning in 1944. Future Hall of Famers Gordie Howe and Terry Sawchuk both had a stint with the team, though Howe’s was just a single game.

"There's a lot of history in here,” Dean Bevan, the arena’s supervisor, told CTV Kitchener. "(I) come in here every day thinking of all the great things that have happened in here. It's a great feeling to have."

Though some arenas, namely in Ottawa and Windsor, N.S., are older than the Galt Arena Gardens, they are no longer used for hockey.

The Matthews Arena in Boston is also older than the Southern Ontario facility, having opened in 1910, but has for play closed several times for renovations, leaving the rink in Cambridge as the oldest “continually operating” arena in the world, according to staff.

Many of the original features of the arena remain, including its steel doors, exterior brickwork and the arched roof. An ice resurfacing machine dating back to the 1940s is on display.

Bevan says the arena was developed a reputation internationally for its history and longevity.

"This past summer we had somebody from California read about this building online and he made it part of his trip to come in and take a look around,” he said.

The history of the building is not lost on those who call it home today, including 12-year-old Cambridge Hawks peewee player Alex Robinson.

"It's an honour to play here,” he said. “We're in the same dressing room as some amazing NHLers."