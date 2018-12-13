Stephen Curry backtracks on moon landing: 'Obviously I was joking'
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a score as Minnesota Timberwolves' Derrick Rose, right, watches in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:49PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't mean it.
Curry told ESPN this week he was joking when he questioned on a podcast whether astronauts landed on the moon, comments that sent social media into a tizzy.
He also said he will accept NASA's invitation to tour the lunar lab at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
"Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast," Curry told ESPN. "(Then) I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, 'Oh my God, he's a fake-moon-landing truther,' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own.
"But in terms of the reaction that I've gotten, I am definitely going to take (NASA) up on their offer."