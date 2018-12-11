

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the latest professional basketball player to apparently believe in wild conspiracy theories regarding Earth and outer space.

In a recent podcast interview alongside teammate Andre Iguodala, Curry said he doesn’t believe humans have been to the moon.

At one point in the 70-minute podcast, hosted by fellow NBA players Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore, Curry asks “We ever been to the moon?” and multiple people respond “Nope,” before Curry adds “They're gonna come get us. I don't think so, either."

The social media reaction has been swift in response to Curry’s comments, including some saying he’s “teaching his kids nonsense.”

NASA also issued to a response to Curry’s comments, with an invite to their headquarters in Houston, Texas.

"There's lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972,” NASA spokesman Allard Beutel told the New York Times. “We'd love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets.”

“During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we're doing now to go back to the Moon in the coming years, but this time to stay."

This isn’t the first time an NBA player’s comments about Earth and space have caused controversy. Last year, Boston Celtic Kyrie Irving said he believed the Earth was flat. He later apologized for the comments.

Retired NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal made similar comments on his “The Big” podcast, but later said he was just joking.

