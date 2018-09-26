

The Associated Press





MOSCOW -- Russia says it has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn its doping ban from track and field competition.

The country's track team was banned by the IAAF in November 2015 after a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation found widespread drug use by elite Russian athletes.

The new legal challenge at CAS follows WADA's decision last week to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency after compromising on two key criteria -- an admission of wrongdoing by the Russian government and access to evidence stored at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

The Russian track federation says its appeal asks for the same two criteria to be dropped from the list of demands the IAAF has made.