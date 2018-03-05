Raptors all-star guard DeRozan named NBA Eastern Conference player of the week
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) and Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28), from France, chase a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Washington. Toronto won 102-95. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 3:54PM EST
NEW YORK -- Toronto Raptors all-star guard DeMar DeRozan has been named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week for the fourth time this season.
DeRozan averaged a team-high 20.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds while helping the East-leading Raptors to a perfect 4-0 week.
The Compton, Calif., native led or was tied for the team lead in scoring during all four of Toronto's victories. He shot .482 the field and .794 at the free throw line.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was named the player of the week for the Western Conference.