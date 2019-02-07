

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A person familiar with the terms tells The Associated Press that the Toronto Raptors have acquired Marc Gasol from the Memphis Grizzlies for a package including centre Jonas Valanciunas.

The person spoke Thursday to the AP on condition of anonymity because the NBA has not held the trade call. ESPN, which first reported the deal, said CJ Miles and Delon Wright will also be going to Memphis.

It's a power move for a Toronto team looking to improve its roster as it vies with Philadelphia and Milwaukee, among others, in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers and Bucks have also made major moves as the trade deadline nears, with the Sixers landing Tobias Harris and Milwaukee getting Nikola Mirotic.

Gasol, a three-time all-star, is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Valanciunas was cleared to play today after missing 25 games with a dislocated left thumb and was expected in Toronto's lineup for tonight's game at Atlanta.

