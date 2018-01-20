

The Associated Press





SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of -- South Koreans seem generally happy they'll see the North Koreans at their Olympics, but aren't as pleased about sharing a team with them.

The agreement to field a unified women's ice hockey team at February's Winter Olympics has triggered a debate in South Korea, where there's no longer strong public clamour for reunification or for using sports to make political statements.

President Moon Jae-in, who views the games as an opportunity to improve ties after a year of tension over the North's nuclear weapons program, says the unified team will provide a "historically grand moment" once it appears on ice.

Not all South Koreans are in the mood. There are few objections to the North's presence at the Olympics, which likely will ensure a respite from new weapons test.