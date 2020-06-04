Advertisement
NHL unveils further details on its return-to-play plan
Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 3:41PM EDT
The NHL has unveiled further details regarding its return-to-play plan.
If the league is allowed to resume the pandemic-hit 2019-20 season this summer, the playoff portion of the schedule will feature the usual four rounds of best-of-seven series.
The NHL announced the 24-team format last week, but had yet to iron out certain details, including whether or not the first two rounds of the playoffs would be best-of-five or best-best of seven.
Along with the decision on series length, the NHL said today that teams will be re-seeded after each playoff round instead of being placed in a bracket.
The return-to-play blueprint -- which will eventually require the approval of health and government officials to get off the ground in two so-called "hub" cities -- would begin with separate round-robin tournaments for the top-4 clubs in both the Eastern and Western Conference.
The other 16 franchises would take part in eight best-of-five qualifying round series, leaving the NHL with its traditional 16 teams for the playoffs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.