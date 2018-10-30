

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has won its bid to host the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship, with teams set to face off in Halifax and Truro.

It's the second time the province will host the tournament, and the eighth time Canada has welcomed the best women's hockey teams from around the world.

Scott Smith, Hockey Canada's president and chief operating officer, said Halifax and Truro are ideal locations.

"They have a proven track record of hosting events of this calibre, and getting the chance to showcase the best female players in the world on Canadian ice is something young fans will remember for a long time," he said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement was applauded by local mayors, with Halifax's Mike Savage saying the city is thrilled to host the world-class event while Truro's Bill Mills said the tournament will raise the town's profile on the world stage.

Hockey Canada said the event has had a significant economic impact on host provinces, with British Columbia earning an estimated $7.4 million in 2016 and Ontario bringing in about $14.3 million in 2013.

Canada's national women's hockey team has played in every gold medal game at the IIHF Women's World Championship since the inaugural tournament in 1990, winning 10 gold medals and eight silver medals.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome the best female players in the world to our province in 2020," Garth Isenor, president of Hockey Nova Scotia, said in a statement.

"We know from experience what hosting this event can mean for female hockey in our region and we are confident this tournament will leave a lasting impact on the growth and development of the female game here in Nova Scotia."

Provincial Culture Minister Leo Glavine said Nova Scotia is seeing significant growth in women's hockey, and hosting the championship will inspire more young females to play.

The Atlantic region has been in the spotlight as host of several major hockey tournaments in recent years.

Truro hosted the 2017 World Junior A Challenge while Halifax hosted the IIHF World Championship in 2008, the IIHF Women's World Championship in 2004 and IIHF World Junior Championship in 2003.