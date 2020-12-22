Advertisement
Lerma charged with biting opponent during English game
Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma, left, is challenged by Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew during the English League Cup soccer match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at the Dean Court stadium in Bournemouth, England, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)
LONDON -- Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been charged with biting an opponent during a second-tier English league game, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
The alleged incident took place in the 83rd minute of a match between Lerma's side Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Nov. 3.
Bournemouth said the 26-year-old Lerma "strenuously denies the allegation made against him" and will request a hearing over the charge.
"Bournemouth fully support Jefferson and will continue to do so throughout the process," the club said in a statement.