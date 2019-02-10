

The Canadian Press





TORINO, Italy -- Canada's Kim Boutin won her first individual gold medal of the season Sunday, finishing atop the podium in the women's 1,000-metre race at the ISU short-track World Cup.

Min Jeong Choi of South Korea took silver while Montreal's Alyson Charles earned bronze.

Boutin, a three-time Olympic medallist from Sherbrooke, Que., made a pass to the front with two laps remaining and crossed the line in one minute 32.508 seconds to capture gold.

"I skated a good race and am starting to have a lot of different strategies in my tool box," Boutin said. "Reaching the podium with another Canadian is also extra fun. Alyson skated well this weekend so I am pleased to be bringing home a medal with her."

Charles' time was 1:32.891.

"I train with Kim so it was very special to skate with her in the final," she said. "We each had our own plan and we applied them our way during the race. I'm very happy to have had the chance to stand on a double Canadian podium."

The mixed relay team earned a silver medal for Canada, with Boutin, Courtney Sarault, Charles Hamelin and Samuel Girard stopping the clock in 2:40.614 behind the team from Russia. The American team picked up the bronze medal.

Steven Dubois of Lachenaie, Que., also picked up his second individual bronze medal in as many days on Sunday with a third-place finish in the men's 1,000.