

CTVNews.ca Staff





Athletes aren’t the only people proudly representing Canada at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Zamboni driver Art Johnston is one of two Canadians bringing world class ice to the competition.

Johnston, who normally works in London, Ont., helped smooth out the Vancouver ice where Team Canada beat the U.S. for gold in 2010.

“I was in the building when Crosby scored that goal,” Johnston tells CTV’s Joy Malbon in South Korea.

“I never experienced anything like that,” he adds. “I still have problems putting it to words because it was just that special.”

Johnston’s goal at his second Winter Games is to put down just enough water and take off just enough ice to create a level playing field.

“A bad bounce can cost the team a medal,” he says. “I don’t want to live with that, especially if it’s Canada.”

Johnston has heard the stories about other people putting a loonie in the ice to give luck to team Canada. The story dates back at least as far as the Salt Lake City Winter Games in 2002.

Johnston says he wouldn’t do the same, because he considers it to be cheating -- and that just wouldn’t be Canadian.

“I love doing these events,” he says. “I don’t want to jeopardize anything.”

With a report from CTV’s Joy Malbon in South Korea